No Smoking Day 2021: Tips to quit the vicious habit

No Smoking Day is observed every year on the second Wednesday of March to help smokers who want to quit the vicious habit. The aim of the day is to raise awareness about the disastrous effects of smoking in daily life.

This year, No Smoking Day will be observed on March 10. Here are a few tips which can come in handy if you are looking to quit smoking.

Set a quit date

Set a date within the next week, so you have time to prepare yourself without losing your motivation to quit. If you mainly smoke at work, quit on the weekend, so you have a few days to adjust to the change.

Get rid of all smoking and other tobacco products from your home, car, and work

Throw away all of your cigarettes, lighters and ashtrays. Wash up anything which smells like smoke in the house. This will set the tone for starting fresh.

Consult a doctor

Instead of rushing into the decision, consult a doctor who can prescribe medication to help with withdrawal symptoms.

Avoid common triggers

Many people have common triggers like smoking after a meal, while drinking alcohol, watching others smoke. Try to avoid them as much as you can.

Distract yourself

Watch TV, go for a walk, take a shower, or call a friend whenever you feel the urge to smoke. The activity doesn’t matter as long as it gets your mind off smoking.

Find an oral substitute

Keep mints, gum, or anything which can be chewed constantly in order to keep your mind off smoking.

Exercise regularly

Keeping your mind around health and fitness can really change things around for you. Make sure you regularly go out to exercise.

Stay hydrated

Drinking water can let craving pass, moreover, it helps minimize the symptoms of nicotine withdrawal.

Reward yourself

Reinforce your victories. Whenever you successfully triumph over a craving, give yourself a reward to keep the motivation going.