BMC shares list of functioning COVID-19 vaccination centres in Mumbai — Take a look

As India's COVID-19 vaccination drive continues, several centres across the country have flagged their dwindling stock, with many temporarily closing their doors. In Mumbai, while inoculation efforts continue, many centres under the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation have been shut, even as others operate with the caveat that it will only be operational till stocks last.

On Friday, the BMC released an updated list of private, and state and MCGM run vaccination centres, making note of which ones were functioning smoothly. "Here is the list of vaccination centres that will be fully/partly functional or non-functional owing to limited supply of vaccine," the caption read.

Responding to another user, the BMC recently explained that the vaccination drive was taking place on a daily basis, including on weekends. "Due to the shortage of vaccines, they are provided to municipal centres first, as they vaccinate for free , benefiting maximum people. Thus, quite a few private centres have been out of vaccines," they explained.

Maharashtra incidentally is under a lockdown of sorts as the western state looks to break the chain of infections. As per Health Ministry data on Friday morning, there are presently more than seven lakh active cases in the state.