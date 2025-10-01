 Mumbai Crime: 27-Yr-Old Man With Criminal Record Arrested For Attempted Murder Over Road Rage In Agripada
Mumbai Crime: 27-Yr-Old Man With Criminal Record Arrested For Attempted Murder Over Road Rage In Agripada

A 27-year-old man with a history of criminal cases has been arrested by the Agripada police for the attempted murder of a 30-year-old, Pritam Kavi Utkar, following a road rage incident. The accused, identified as Asif Salim Shaikh alias Langda, had been on the run since the brutal attack on September 29.

Avadhut KharadeUpdated: Wednesday, October 01, 2025, 10:37 PM IST
article-image
Agripada police arrest repeat offender Asif Shaikh for road rage stabbing case | Representational Image

Road Rage Turns Violent

According to the police, the incident occurred around 11:00 AM on September 29 near the Santoshi Mata Mandir on Dr. E Moses Road, Saat Rasta, Mumbai. The victim, Utkar, was riding his Activa scooter when the confrontation began. The accused, Asif Shaikh, allegedly became enraged after the scooter brushed past him.

Victim Stabbed Multiple Times

Following a verbal altercation, Shaikh reportedly abused Utkar and then, with the intention to kill, attacked him with a knife, inflicting wounds on his neck and stomach. As Utkar attempted to flee to save his life, the assailant allegedly stabbed him in the back as well.

Police Register Case And Launch Hunt

Based on Utkar's complaint, the Agripada police have registered a case under Sections 109 and 351 (3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and an investigation was launched.

Crime Detection Teams Trace Accused

Shaikh had been absconding and was hiding his whereabouts since committing the crime. To trace him, two teams from the Crime Detection Branch were formed. Acting on a tip-off, the Agripada Police Station’s Crime Detection Squad successfully apprehended the accused.

Also Watch:

article-image

History Of Criminal Cases

The Agripada police revealed that the arrested accused, Asif Shaikh alias Langda, has a prior criminal record, with a total of four cases registered against him—one each at the CSMT Railway and the Kalyan Railway police stations, and two at the Dadar Railway police station. Further investigation into the current case is underway, police said.

