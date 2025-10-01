Mumbai’s 7 Lakes At 98.70% Capacity, BMC Confident Of Adequate Water Stock Until June 2026

Mumbai’s seven lakes near full capacity, ensuring water security until next monsoon | Representative Image

Mumbai: Mumbai needs at least 14.47 lakh million litres (ML) of water stock by October 1 to ensure uninterrupted supply for the year. As of Wednesday, the seven lakes supplying water to the city have reached 98.70% of their total capacity — approximately 14.28 lakh ML.

With rainfall expected to continue for another week, civic officials are confident that the water stock will surpass the required level and will be sufficient to last until the next monsoon.

Daily Supply from Seven Lakes

The BMC supplies 4,000 ML of water daily to Mumbai from seven lakes—two within the city (Tulsi and Vihar) and the rest in Palghar, Thane, and Nashik. With a total storage capacity of 14.47 lakh ML, lake levels typically peak between 97% and 99% during September–October, as they fill from June onward.

On this day last year, storage stood at 99.37%, slightly above this year's 99.18%. “Since water is supplied daily, stocks never hit 100%—it's live storage,” a senior civic official explained, adding that current reserves are sufficient to meet the city’s needs until next June.

🚰 मुंबईला पाणीपुरवठा करणाऱ्या ७ जलाशयांचा आज सकाळी ६ वाजेपर्यंतचा अहवाल

🚰 Report of water stock in the seven lakes, supplying water to Mumbai, till 6am today.#MumbaiRains#MyBMCUpdates pic.twitter.com/QZdlQDWVVr — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) October 1, 2025

Current Lake Levels

Currently, Upper Vaitarna holds 2.26 lakh ML (99.58%), Modak Sagar 1.28 lakh ML (100%), Tansa 1.43 lakh ML (98.77%), Middle Vaitarna 1.92 lakh ML (99.64%), Bhatsa 7.01 lakh ML (97.86%), Vihar 27,698 ML (100%), and Tulsi 8,046 ML (100%). With most lakes at or near full capacity, recent rainwater is simply flowing away unused.

BMC’s Overflow Management Project

To address this, BMC has undertaken a project to capture 200 MLD of surplus water from Vihar Lake by constructing a pumping station. This will store and reuse excess water, while also helping mitigate monsoon flooding in low-lying areas like Santacruz, Kalina, Kurla, and Ghatkopar. At present, overflow from Vihar drains into the Mithi River, which contributes to flooding in these suburban pockets.

