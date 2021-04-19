Mumbai: Latest updates from the city on April 19

Maharashtra govt declares Kerala, Goa, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Delhi-NCR, & Uttarakhand as 'Places of Sensitive Origin'; passengers travelling from these places will need negative RT-PCR test report within 48 hours of the travel to enter Maharashtra
Maharashtra: At about 2 am last night, fire broke out at Aircel Sanitizer Company in the Asangaon area of Thane district. Six fire tenders at the spot. No injuries reported, fire doused.
Maharashtra to get biggest share of medical oxygen, special 'oxygen express' trains to run non-stop through green corridors
Maharashtra: With a surge in COVID cases, Pune-based Noble hospital runs short of oxygen
"Oxygen consumption is 9 tons per day now. In the 1st wave, it was 6 tons. There's shortage of supply. Remdesivir supply is also short for some days.," says Executive Director of Noble Hospital
Pune district records 12,707 COVID-19 cases; death toll rises to 11,428
The COVID-19 tally in Pune rose by 12,707 in the last 24 hours, to touch 7,22,476 on Sunday. The day also saw 116 deaths, taking the overall toll to 11,428. 9,415 people were discharged, taking the total to 6.07,597.
Mumbaikars unlikely to face water cuts this year
Mumbaikars may not have to face water cuts this year even if the monsoon arrives late this year. As per the latest data, revealed by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) the water storage capacity in allthe seven lakes is at 31 percent as on April 13
COVID-19: Mumbai reports 8,479 cases, 53 deaths
Mumbai on Friday reported 8,479 fresh COVID-19 cases and 53 deaths, as per a report by BMC's health department.
As per reports by city's civic body Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Mumbai reported 53 COVID-19 fatalities taking the death toll to 12,347. With the addition of today's number, the city has reported 5,79,311 COVID-19 cases.
Maharashtra logs highest single-day spike of 68,631 new Covid cases
Maharashtra on Sunday reported 68,631 fresh Covid-19 cases, breaking all its previous records of the highest number of cases reported in the past 24 hours. This pushed the statewide cumulative cases to 3,839,338, the state health department's bulletin stated.
