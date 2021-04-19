Mumbai

Mumbai: Latest updates from the city on April 19

Mumbai: Latest news updates
Maharashtra govt declares Kerala, Goa, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Delhi-NCR, & Uttarakhand as 'Places of Sensitive Origin'; passengers travelling from these places will need negative RT-PCR test report within 48 hours of the travel to enter Maharashtra

Maharashtra: At about 2 am last night, fire broke out at Aircel Sanitizer Company in the Asangaon area of Thane district. Six fire tenders at the spot. No injuries reported, fire doused.

COVID-19: Streets in Mumbai wear deserted look amid Section 144 imposition

Maharashtra to get biggest share of medical oxygen, special 'oxygen express' trains to run non-stop through green corridors

Maharashtra: With a surge in COVID cases, Pune-based Noble hospital runs short of oxygen

"Oxygen consumption is 9 tons per day now. In the 1st wave, it was 6 tons. There's shortage of supply. Remdesivir supply is also short for some days.," says Executive Director of Noble Hospital

Pune district records 12,707 COVID-19 cases; death toll rises to 11,428

The COVID-19 tally in Pune rose by 12,707 in the last 24 hours, to touch 7,22,476 on Sunday. The day also saw 116 deaths, taking the overall toll to 11,428. 9,415 people were discharged, taking the total to 6.07,597.

Mumbaikars unlikely to face water cuts this year

Mumbaikars may not have to face water cuts this year even if the monsoon arrives late this year. As per the latest data, revealed by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) the water storage capacity in allthe seven lakes is at 31 percent as on April 13

COVID-19: Mumbai reports 8,479 cases, 53 deaths

Mumbai on Friday reported 8,479 fresh COVID-19 cases and 53 deaths, as per a report by BMC's health department.

As per reports by city's civic body Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Mumbai reported 53 COVID-19 fatalities taking the death toll to 12,347. With the addition of today's number, the city has reported 5,79,311 COVID-19 cases.

Maharashtra logs highest single-day spike of 68,631 new Covid cases

Maharashtra on Sunday reported 68,631 fresh Covid-19 cases, breaking all its previous records of the highest number of cases reported in the past 24 hours. This pushed the statewide cumulative cases to 3,839,338, the state health department's bulletin stated.

(With inputs from agencies)

