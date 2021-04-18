Mumbai: NCP slams BJP for protecting hoarding of Remdesivir vials

The ruling Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) led a blistering attack against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for allegedly protecting the hoarding of Remdesivir vials and questioning the police’s decision to interrogate Bruck Pharma company director over the stock of 60,000 vials.

State NCP chief and Minister of Water Resources Jayant Patil tweeted, “With shortage of Remdesivir, last night, Mumbai Police rightly fulfilled its duty to check any supply malpractices/hoarding. The real question is can any BJP leader, without any information to the state government, local authorities or police, procure lakhs of lifesaving drugs? It's a new low."

On the other hand, NCP Minister Nawab Malik, had on Saturday alleged that the central government was blocking the supply of Remdesivir to the state. He said that there is something suspicious about two opposition leaders and two members of the legislative assembly visiting the police station at night to rescue the company director who is being questioned over the stock of the lifesaving drug.

“Why is BJP in the state scared after the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) police arrested Rajesh Dokania, owner of Brooks Pharma Company, who was stockpiling Remdesivir?” asked Malik. He said Dokania had met Minister of Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Rajendra Shingane with Leader of Opposition in the state council Pravin Darekar in connection with the Remdesivir stock.

Malik further revealed that police had received information that the exporting company had stock of the drug. On this basis, Dokania was called to the BKC police station for questioning. “While the police was collecting information from him, Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly Devendra Fadnavis, Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council Pravin Darekar, Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) Prasad Lad and MLA Parag Alvani reached the spot at 11.15 pm. Why did two state opposition leaders and two MLAs go to rescue Dokania?” he asked.