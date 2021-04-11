Remdesivir shortage: NCP, Congress slam BJP for 'playing politics'

The NCP and Congress have slammed the BJP for its doublespeak on the availability of Remdesivir vials during the present coronavirus pandemic. NCP Minister Nawab Malik accused the BJP of playing politics on this issue, referring to the distribution of Remdesivir free of cost from its office in Surat.

“How can the BJP give away Remdesivir for free from its Surat office when there is an acute shortage of the injection elsewhere? Isn’t this politics?” he asked. He castigated the BJP and insisted that the supply of the vital drug should be streamlined.

It was high time the BJP stopped playing politics on the issue, especially when Covid spread was increasing not just in Maharashtra, but across the country, Malik said.

State Congress spokesman Atul Londhe similarly questioned the BJP’s move. “How can the BJP break the government norms and carry out free distribution of Remdesivir? This is deplorable, as patients are struggling to procure it,’’ he said.

“While people are dying in hospitals for want of Remdesivir injections, the BJP is bypassing the norms and is busy in free distribution of vials of this in Surat,” Londhe remarked.

However, the BJP has attacked both the parties, saying that the state government should not hide its failure to ensure smooth supply of Remdesivir.

Leader of Opposition in the state council Pravin Darekar said that the NCP should praise the BJP’s Surat unit for its gesture, instead of criticising it. “They are taking care of Gujarat. Are you going to take care of Gujrat and Karnataka? The state government should focus on further strengthening the health infrastructure, as already there are no beds, oxygen, Remdesivir and ventilators available in the state. The state cannot shy away from its responsibility by urging cooperation from all but will have to act fast to curb the virus infection,” he taunted.

BJP legislator Atul Bhatkhalkar said, “What is the reason for the NCP’s anger over free distribution of Remdesivir at the BJP office? As a government, you do nothing but compromise, at least appreciate what is being done in Gujarat.”

Meanwhile, Public Health Minister Rajesh Tope has hailed the Centre’s decision to ban exports of Remdesivir injections. “The decision of the Central government to suspend exports owing to the shortage of Remedesivir is welcome. It will make available Remedesivir to needy patients. Given its shortage in Maharashtra, I had demanded a ban on the export of these injections,” he tweeted.