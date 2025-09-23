 Mumbai News: Viral VP Road Police Station Video Exposed; Youth Pressures Cops To Avoid Case
Mumbai News: Viral VP Road Police Station Video Exposed; Youth Pressures Cops To Avoid Case

A video from VP Road Police Station recently went viral, showing a young man and woman arguing and creating a scene with police officers. Now, the real story behind the drama has emerged.

Poonam Apraj
Updated: Tuesday, September 23, 2025, 12:46 AM IST
article-image
Truth Behind VP Road Police Station Viral Video; Youth Tried To Pressure Cops To Avoid Case | File Photo

Mumbai: A video from VP Road Police Station recently went viral, showing a young man and woman arguing and creating a scene with police officers. Now, the real story behind the drama has emerged.

Staged Drama to Avoid Complaint

According to sources, the ruckus was staged by Yash Karande and his female friend in an attempt to pressure police officers so that no case would be registered against him and his friend for trespassing on railway tracks and creating a nuisance.

Event Management Dispute

Mumbai News: Viral VP Road Police Station Video Exposed; Youth Pressures Cops To Avoid Case
Mumbai News: Viral VP Road Police Station Video Exposed; Youth Pressures Cops To Avoid Case
Yash Karande, who works in an event management company, had earlier taken part in an event. However, due to not following the instructions of event manager Lokendra Rao, his pending payment of ₹1,500 was withheld. Upset over this, on September 18, Yash went to Rao’s office and allegedly broke the door and abused him.

Background of the Conflict

Lokendra Rao filed a police complaint stating that he had taken up an engagement ceremony management assignment in Goregaon. The hosts had clearly instructed that staff members must not eat the food meant for guests. Rao had passed on these instructions to Ruchi Pal and her four colleagues, including Yash Karande, who were sent by Rao’s friend Akshay Jain to assist in the event.

Despite the warning, the group consumed the food. This angered the hosts, and Rao was scolded for the breach. Heated arguments followed between Rao and the group. Akshay Jain, who had sent them, later said he did not want the payment and decided to close the matter.

Office Break-in and Police Complaint

However, on September 18 at around 5:30 pm, Yash Karande and his friend Jayesh Kumar Sonar forcibly broke into Lokendra’s office by smashing the door. When Rao’s friends tried to intervene and calm him down, Yash allegedly abused them as well. Rao’s friends immediately called the police. CCTV footage of Yash breaking the door and entering the office has also surfaced.

Police Action at VP Road Station

When brought to VP Road Police Station, Yash Karande and his female friend allegedly accused police of not recording their complaint and started creating a scene, even recording videos to pressurize the police.

On-duty officers clarified that another complainant’s statement was already being registered, and once completed, Yash’s complaint would also be noted. However, Yash and his friend allegedly misbehaved with the officers.

Case Registered

Based on Lokendra Rao’s complaint and available evidence, police have registered a case against Yash Karande and Jayesh Kumar Sonar under sections 329(4), 324(2), 352, 351(2), and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

