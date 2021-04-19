Pune: National Award-winning filmmaker Sumitra Bhave passes away at 78

Acclaimed writer and filmmaker Sumitra Bhave passed away on Monday in Pune. She was 78.

According to reports, Bhave was battling age-related ailments and was under observation at a private hospital in Pune for the past few days.

Besides being a filmmaker, Bhave was also a social activist.

In her career spanning decades, Bhave, along with director Sunil Sukthankar, produced several excellent Marathi films. The duo have won various national and international accolades and are known for changing the landscape of Marathi cinema.

In 1985, while working as the Director of Research Project for Stree Vani, Bhave made her debut short film Bai. The film was well received and went on to win the National Film Award for Best Non-Feature Film on Family Welfare.

Her next short film Paani, made in 1987, also fetched her another National Film Award.

In 1995, Bhave collaborated with Sukthankar as a director and they made their film debut with a Marathi film Doghi. Their next film Zindagi Zindabad was made in Hindi in 1997.

Bhave's films addressed issues ranging from discrimination to mental health.

Bhave had also lent her voice as a narrator to Chaitanya Tamhane's film The Disciple, which has been executively produced by Alfonso Cuaron.

Some of her other films include Kaasav, Samhita, Astu, Welcome Home, Ek Cup Chya, Vaastupurush, Dahavi Fa, Devrai, Ha Bharat Majha and others.