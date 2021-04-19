Brigadier dies by suicide at Pune Railway Station

A senior Army officer died allegedly by suicide at the Pune Railway Station on Sunday.

According to a press release by the Railway Police, the deceased has been identified as Brigadier Anant Naik, Head of the Department and Hospital Administration, Armed Forces Medical College, Pune.

Naik was a resident of Bhubaneswar and was posted at AFMC in Pune. After arriving at the Pune Railway Station on Sunday, he had informed his driver that he will return after visiting the MSO. However, at around 12:45, he died by suicide next to the Udyan Express at Platform number 3 of Pune railway station.

No suicide note has been found. Information about his death has been conveyed to Naik's son and post mortem is to be conducted tomorrow.

In CCTV footage, it was visible that the officer tried to end his life next to Chennai Express earlier but failed to do it, according to the release.

Further details are awaited.