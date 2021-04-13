Chhattisgarh: Frustrated over departmental enquiry, CAF Company commander commits suicide in Bastar

Raipur: One company commander of Chhattisgarh Armed Forces (CAF) allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with a service rifle in Bastar.

The security forces officer, identified as Kuber Singh, was frustrated by on-going departmental enquiry, said the sources.

One CAF Company Commander Kuber Singh of CAF 19th Battalion committed suicide in Karanpur, limits Nagarnar police station around 5.30 pm on Tuesday, SP Bastar Deepak Jha said.

The incident was unfortunate, we often used to meet him and asked if there was any problem he was facing, DK Garg, Commandant CAF19 th Battalion said to FPJ over the phone.