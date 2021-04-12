Chhattisgarh: Congress MLA, state govt officials chased away for carrying out public hearing

Raipur: Amid deep Corona crisis, State Administration permitted controversial public hearing for environmental clearance in two places of Chhattisgarh on Monday which met public fury. The hearing was aborted as the government and company officials were driven away including a Congress MLA.

One public hearing was scheduled in naxal affected Bastar and second in Sarguja’s Mainpat- an eco-sensitive Zone.

Actually, a public hearing for environmental clearance for the proposed iron-ore sponge power plant was going on in Bastar’s Kakrighat Chapka village, said SP Bastar Deepak Jha.

People gathered for the public hearing were angry about some unfulfilled promises made by the company and they wanted to fulfill the promises in writing.