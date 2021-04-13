Chhattisgarh attack: Naxal accuse police of killings and atrocities, police term allegations baseless

Raipur: After the Bijapur attack, CPI Maoists again accused police of carrying out atrocities and killings. They demanded the release of social activist Madkam Hidme. Meanwhile, Bastar police termed the Maoists allegations as a part of propaganda.

CPI Maoist’s Darbha Divisional Committee (DDC) issued a press release on Tuesday alleging that six of the villagers were killed in fake encounters. The Secretary DDC Sainath termed the March 20 encounter fake.

Dantewada SP Abhisek Pallava claimed that the joint police force team including DRG killed Maoists Hadma Mandavi and Aaiyata Sodhi in a fierce encounter. Sainath said, villagers were picked from their houses and killed. He cast aspersion over the claims of recovery of guns. They were unarmed, Sainath said.

DDC secretary also alleged that police killed Vetti Hunga, resident Badegadam in an encounter on April 11 in Jangampal was also a villager. Actually, Hunga went to collect rice from society and was allegedly shot dead in a fake encounter, alleged the CPI-DDC.

The banned outfit also alleged that two more villagers were killed in branding them as Naxals. CPI Maoists countered the statement of Home Minister Tamradhwaj Sahu that police had not killed anyone in a fake encounter in the last two years.