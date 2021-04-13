Chhattisgarh attack: Naxal accuse police of killings and atrocities, police term allegations baseless

Raipur: After the Bijapur attack, CPI Maoists again accused police of carrying out atrocities and killings. They demanded the release of social activist Madkam Hidme. Meanwhile, Bastar police termed the Maoists allegations as a part of propaganda.
CPI Maoist’s Darbha Divisional Committee (DDC) issued a press release on Tuesday alleging that six of the villagers were killed in fake encounters. The Secretary DDC Sainath termed the March 20 encounter fake.
Dantewada SP Abhisek Pallava claimed that the joint police force team including DRG killed Maoists Hadma Mandavi and Aaiyata Sodhi in a fierce encounter. Sainath said, villagers were picked from their houses and killed. He cast aspersion over the claims of recovery of guns. They were unarmed, Sainath said.
DDC secretary also alleged that police killed Vetti Hunga, resident Badegadam in an encounter on April 11 in Jangampal was also a villager. Actually, Hunga went to collect rice from society and was allegedly shot dead in a fake encounter, alleged the CPI-DDC.
The banned outfit also alleged that two more villagers were killed in branding them as Naxals. CPI Maoists countered the statement of Home Minister Tamradhwaj Sahu that police had not killed anyone in a fake encounter in the last two years.
The banned outfit also raised questions over police surrender policy and said innocent villagers were coerced to surrender as wanted naxals. He named Kawasi Pandey who committed suicide in police canteen, and Joga Kowasi who was showed as ex-Naxal Commander was actually a farmer.
Madkam Hidme, who was arrested as a wanted naxal for having Rs 1 lakh on her head on International Women’s Day, is actually a social activist, the Naxals said in the press release and demanded her immediate release.
It is a typical modus operandi of CPI Maosit leadership to level false allegations against security forces/govt agencies to defame the legitimate authority of the state, IG Bastar Sundarraj P said.
Police and security forces deployed in Bastar don't have any compulsion to do any illegitimate action. All our actions are within the legal framework and we are accountable to the laid down procedures and law of the land, he said.
CPI Maoists are under the false impression that they could cover up all their cruel, illegitimate, anti-developmental and inhumane acts by frequently issuing press releases with fabricated information, the IG Bastar said.
