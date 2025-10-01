Mira-Bhayandar News: Eggs And Tomatoes Thrown At Estella Building During Garba, Communal Tensions Rise

Palghar, Maharashtra: A Navratri Garba celebration at Estella Building in Mira Road took a troubling turn late Tuesday night when a resident allegedly hurled eggs and tomatoes from his 16th-floor flat, prompting outrage and claims of an attempt to disrupt the religious gathering.

Incident During Garba Celebration

The event occurred around 10:50 pm on September 30, as residents gathered for Garba. According to a complaint filed by Dinanath Shekhar (42), a man identified as Mohsin Khan (38) had previously objected to the celebration, citing noise concerns. Shekhar claimed Khan filmed participants and measured decibel levels before approaching the police stationed at the venue.

Residents described the incident: “We were playing Garba when we saw someone throwing eggs and tomatoes at us. He had taken videos of women playing and checked the music volume. Whenever there's a Hindu festival, he creates a nuisance,” said one resident. Another added, “This is an insult to Hindus. We are fasting, many of us are vegetarians. If we are just having fun, what is the problem?”

Allegations and Denial

The situation escalated when a broken egg was found near two female police officers present at the site. Residents claimed this was not an isolated incident and demanded action.

Mohsin Khan, however, vehemently denied the allegations, calling them part of a political conspiracy. “I have mosquito nets and grills on all three balconies; it is impossible for me to throw eggs. My only concern was about noise levels. Police took decibel readings, which were above the allowed limit. I have no objection to anyone celebrating festivals,” Khan said.

Political Response and Police Action

Mahesh Shinde, local Shiv Sena leader, condemned the act, saying: “This is a condemnable incident. Navratri is celebrated everywhere, but what happened here is wrong. I thanked the police for registering the FIR promptly.”

Police have registered a case under Section 300 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for disturbing a religious gathering. PI Mahesh Tokadgaonkar said: “There is suspicion regarding the egg-throwing incident. We have issued a notice to the accused. CCTV footage is being reviewed, and the investigation is ongoing.”

Communal Tensions in the Society

The incident has reignited tensions in a society with a history of festival-related disputes. Khan was earlier involved in controversy during Bakri Eid when he allegedly brought a goat into his flat, causing unrest among residents. The atmosphere remains tense as yet another festival dispute unfolds.