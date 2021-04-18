Mumbai: Eknath Khadse slams Devendra Fadnavis for predicting the fall of MVA amindst the pandemic

Former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Eknath Khadse, who had joined the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in October last year, attacked the Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis and said that he cannot live without power and is, therefore, targeting the Maha Vikas Aghadi government on each and every issue. ‘’As the fish cannot survive without water, Fadnavis cannot stay without power,’’ he claimed.

Khadse’s statement came a day after Fadnavis, with other BJP leaders, on Saturday night, went to the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) police station after the Bruck Pharma director was summoned for inquiry with regards to the stock of 60,000 vials. Fadnavis had alleged that the state government and the police were harassing the company director.

Khadse said he had been the Leader of Opposition in the state assembly but never played such a dog-cat game in the times of crisis in Maharashtra. ‘’However, what Fadnavis is now doing is doing is not expected from the Leader of Opposition,’’ he noted.

Khadse, who left BJP and blamed Fadnavis for spoiling his political career, said that Fadnavis was constantly making announcements that the Maha Vikas Aghadi government will fall. ‘’Fadnavis has been doing this to keep the BJP flock together. He has already said on more than five occasions that the MVA government will collapse and now he has given two new dates. If the government will not fall, then I will clearly say he lacks in his study,’’ he opined.