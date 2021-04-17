COVID-19: Mumbai bed availability tracker LIVE. Click here to find a hospital near you

Mumbai: With coronavirus cases soaring across the state, there is a shortage of beds in most of the Covid care centres, civic and private hospitals in Maharashtra.

BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation, on Friday, at its presentation to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, said it will increase the number of beds in 156 city hospitals to 22,000 next week from the present level of 20,504 beds. At present, 4,122 beds are available.

The civic body has urged patients to be admitted to jumbo COVID-19 care centres with the availability of oxygen beds and the regular supervision of doctors. Medical laboratories were also urged to release test reports within 24 hours.

The civic body also has a bed availability tracker which is updated every 2 hours. You can check the bed availability here: https://mumgis.mcgm.gov.in/Resources/COVIDBeds/bedTracker.html.

For the second consecutive day, Maharashtra witnessed more than 60,000 cases on Friday, with the state reporting 63,729 new infections in the last 24 hours. The state’s tally rose to 37,03,584 cases till now. This is the highest single-day case reported since the pandemic outbreak last year.

Meanwhile, Mumbai continues to witness less than 9,000 cases for the second consecutive day, with 8,839 new infections and 53 Covid-19 deaths being reported in the last 24 hours, increasing the total count to 5,61,998 positive cases and 12,242 fatalities so far.

(With inputs from agencies)