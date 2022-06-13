e-Paper Get App
Mumbai: Latest Updates - Borivali's Kora Kendra flyover ready for public use

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, June 13, 2022, 10:35 AM IST
Mumbai: Latest updates | File
13 June 2022 10:35 AM IST

NCP chief Sharad Pawar is meeting senior leaders of the party at his residence to discuss the recently concluded Rajya Sabha election results and the upcoming MLC elections

13 June 2022 10:33 AM IST

Mumbai: Borivali's Kora Kendra flyover ready for public use

Mumbai: Borivali's Kora Kendra flyover ready for public use
13 June 2022 10:33 AM IST

Sidhu Moose Wala murder: Pune rural police arrest accused Santosh Jadhav in 2021 case

Sidhu Moose Wala murder: Pune rural police arrest accused Santosh Jadhav in 2021 case
13 June 2022 10:33 AM IST

Mumbai: Man lodges complaint after loan sharks threaten to 'invite contacts to his funeral'

