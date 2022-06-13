e-Paper Get App

Sidhu Moose Wala murder: Pune rural police arrest accused Santosh Jadhav in 2021 case

Notably, Santosh Jadhav is also a wanted accused in the Punjabi Singer Sidhu Moose Wala murder case.

ANIUpdated: Monday, June 13, 2022, 09:29 AM IST
article-image
Sidhu Moose Wala | ANI

Pune police on Monday arrested wanted accused Santosh Jadhav and Navnath Suryawanshi in connection with a murder case of 2021 in Pune, informed the officials.

Jadhav is accused of murdering Omkar Bankhule last year and was absconding since. He had been booked under the MCOC act registered at Manchar Police station in Pune district.

Earlier, Sourav Mahakal an accomplice of Santosh Jadhav and a suspect in Singer Sidhu Moose Wala's murder case was also arrested on June 8.

Singer Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead by assailants in Jawaharke village of Punjab's Mansa district on May 29. The incident took place a day after his security was withdrawn by the Punjab police among 424 others.

All three arrested accused are in police custody till 20 June, informed the officials.

Pune Rural Police have called a press conference today morning at 10 am

article-image

