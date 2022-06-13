e-Paper Get App

MASK ON! Maharashtra records 1,885 new infections, active cases jump to 17,480

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, June 13, 2022, 06:33 PM IST
Maharashtra on Monday, June 13 recorded 1,885 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the number of active cases to 17,480. Besides, 1 COVID-19 death was reported in the day, taking the tally to 1,47,871.

774 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 77,47,111. The recovery rate in the state is 97.91%. The case fatality rate in the state is 1.86%.

Out of 8,13,46,204 laboratory samples 79,12,462 have been tested positive (09.73%) for COVID-19 until today.

The Mumbai circle--which consists of MCGM, Thane, TMC, Navi Mumbai, KDMC, Ulhasnagar MC, Bhivandi Nijampur MC, Mira Bhayandar MC, Palghar, Vasai Virar MC, Raigad, Panvel MC--recorded 1703 new cases.

The Nashik circle--which consists of Nashik, Nashik MC, Malegaon MC, Ahmednagar, Ahmednagar MC, Dhule, Dhule MC, Jalgaon, Jalgaon MC, Nandurbar--reported 24 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Pune circle--which includes Pune, PMC, PCMC, Solapur, Solapur MC, Satara--recorded 110 new cases.

The Kolhapur circle--which includes Kolhapur, Kolhapur MC, Sangli, Sangli MC, Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri-- reported 3 new cases.

The Aurangabad circle--which consists of Aurangabad, Aurangabad MC, Jalna, Hingoli, Parbhani, Parbhani MC-- reported 2 fresh cases.

The Latur circle--which consists of Latur, Latur MC, Osmanabad, Beed, Nanded, Nanded MC--recorded 7 fresh cases.

The Akola circle--which includes Akola, Akola MC, Amaravati, Amaravati MC, Yawatmal, Buldhana, Washim-- recorded 5 fresh cases.

Nagpur circle--which includes Nagpur, Nagpur MC, Wardha, Bhandara, Gondia, Chandrapur, Chandrapur MC, Gadchiroli --reported 31 fresh cases.

article-image

