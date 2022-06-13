e-Paper Get App

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Monday, June 13, 2022, 02:35 PM IST
Representative Image | Pixabay

As the arrival of the monsoon is lingering, the consumption of bottled water has increased in Panvel.

According to local traders, many of the residents are buying bottled water as they do not find tanker water fit for their bodies. Several residents have already complained about indigestion problems.

Panvel residents are facing an acute shortage of water for the last couple of months. The civic body is supplying alternate water in the Old Panvel area as its Dehrang dam has reached an unusable level. So, residents are dependent on tanker water.

Amid the severe water crisis, the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) is supplying water to the society by tankers. So far, around 609 tankers of water have already been supplied. However, using this water for drinking means that it can lead to illness.

In Panvel, consumption of bottled water has increased by 30 percent, said a local businessman. Due to scarcity of water, people have started using single-use paper glass and plates.

Navi Mumbai: Severe water crisis in Panvel leads to increase in sale of bottled water

