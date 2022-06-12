Mumbai: Borivali's Kora Kendra flyover ready for public use

Representative Image |

The construction of the flyover in the Kora Kendra area of Borivali has finally been completed after a long wait of four years. Motorists will now have better east-west connectivity along one of the busiest stretches in Borivali (West). However, the delay in construction has resulted in the cost of the flyover escalating from Rs 121 crore to over Rs 173 crore.

In 2018, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) planned to construct the flyover at Kora Kendra, from Link Road to SV Road, with a length of around 937 metres and a 15.3 metre width. The flyover runs from the stretch near the Kora Kendra ground and bypasses two busy junctions – Kalpana Chawla Chowk and Shyamaprasad Mukherjee Chowk – where it connects to the Link Road. It will give motorists direct connectivity to Link Road via the Kora Kendra flyover, after descending from the FM Cariappa flyover. The construction of the flyover started in November 2018 but was halted during the Covid-induced lockdown.

Motorists plying towards Link Road from the Western Express Highway (WEH) take the FM Cariappa flyover which ends at SV Road, and usually face traffic jams at the two junctions. “It takes up to 20 to 25 minutes to reach Link Road, the new flyover will result in better east-west connectivity,” said an official from BMC's bridge department.

Deputy municipal commissioner (infrastructure) Ulhas Mahale said, “The construction work of the flyover is completed and it will be open for motorists soon.” Meanwhile, the BMC has started work to extend the flyover up to the WEH by adding another 860 metres.