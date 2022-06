Padmashri Dr Prakash Amte diagnosed with hairy cell Leukemia | File Photo

Social worker and Padma Shri recipient Dr Prakash Amte has been diagnosed with hairy cell Leukemia, which is a form of blood cancer.

Amte has also been suffering from a high fever for the last 10 days because of the pneumonia infection. He is currently undergoing treatment at Dinanath Hospital in Pune.