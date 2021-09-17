Mumbai: 14 injured after portion of under-construction flyover collapsed

A total of 14 people have suffered minor injuries after a portion of an under-construction flyover collapsed in Mumbai in the early hours of Friday, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 8) Manjunath Singe.

The flyover connecting Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) main road and Santa Cruz-Chembur Link Road collapsed around 4:30 am today.

