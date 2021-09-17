e-Paper Get App

Published on: Friday, September 17, 2021, 08:48 AM IST

Mumbai: Latest updates - | Unsplash

Maha govt suspends Deshmukh's former personal secy over corruption case

Maharashtra government on Thursday suspended Sanjiv Palande, an additional collector rank officer who was personal secretary to former State Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, in connection with a corruption case.

Mumbai: 14 injured after portion of under-construction flyover collapsed

A total of 14 people have suffered minor injuries after a portion of an under-construction flyover collapsed in Mumbai in the early hours of Friday, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 8) Manjunath Singe.

The flyover connecting Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) main road and Santa Cruz-Chembur Link Road collapsed around 4:30 am today.

(With agency inputs)

