Watch video: 14 injured after portion of under-construction flyover collapsed Mumbai's BKC area

A total of 14 people have suffered minor injuries after a portion of an under-construction flyover collapsed in Mumbai in the early hours of Friday, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 8) Manjunath Singe.

The flyover connecting Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) main road and Santa Cruz-Chembur Link Road collapsed around 4:30 am today.

All the injured have been shifted to VN Desai Hospital in Santacruz and the condition of all the injured persons is stable.

The DCP further informed that there is no loss of life and no person is missing.

The city police and fire brigade personnel reached the spot to conduct search operations.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

(With agency inputs)

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, September 17, 2021, 08:30 AM IST