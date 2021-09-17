e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Friday, September 17, 2021, 08:23 AM IST

Watch video: Fire breaks out at scrapyard in Mumbai's Mankhurd area, doused later

Watch video: Fire breaks out at scrapyard in Mumbai's Mankhurd area, doused later | ANI

A fire broke out at a scrapyard in the Mankhurd area of Mumbai in the early hours of Friday.

As many as six fire tenders were pressed into action. The fire was doused later and no injury has been reported in the incident

Earlier on September 11, a fire broke out in a chemical factory at Boisar Tarapur industrial area of Palghar district of Maharashtra.

In another unfortunate incident this month, one person died and four workers were injured in a fire following an explosion at Jakharia Fabric Ltd in Maharashtra's Boisar.

Published on: Friday, September 17, 2021, 08:23 AM IST
