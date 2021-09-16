Delhi: Major fire breaks out at factory in Mayapuri area, 17 fire tenders rushed to spot; see pics

A major fire broke out at a factory in west Delhi's Mayapuri Phase-2 area on Thursday morning.
A senior fire department official told PTI that information regarding the blaze was received around 9.30 am. According to news agency ANI, a total of 17 fire tenders were rushed to the spot. No casualty reported so far.
More details are awaited.
Let us know! 👂— HubSpot (@HubSpot)
What type of content would you like to see from us this year?
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)