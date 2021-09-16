e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Advertisement

India

Updated on: Thursday, September 16, 2021, 11:09 AM IST

Delhi: Major fire breaks out at factory in Mayapuri area, 17 fire tenders rushed to spot; see pics

FPJ Web Desk
Advertisement

A major fire broke out at a factory in west Delhi's Mayapuri Phase-2 area on Thursday morning.

A senior fire department official told PTI that information regarding the blaze was received around 9.30 am. According to news agency ANI, a total of 17 fire tenders were rushed to the spot. No casualty reported so far.

More details are awaited.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Thursday, September 16, 2021, 11:09 AM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal