Migrant's 'messiah' Sonu Sood meets Maha CM Uddhav and Environment Minister Aditya Thackeray

Over the past few weeks, Bollywood actor Sood has become a talk of the town. No just his industry colleagues, but even politicians have been singing praise of the actor for helping migrant workers in distress. While some have hailed him as the messiah of sorts of the migrants, some have termed his act and a PR tactic.

Sood has been hailed by many for helping migrant labourers during the lockdown and for other relief work. On May 31, Sood met Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan and discussed the initiatives taken by the actor to help the migrant people to reach their home states.

Not only migrant labourers, Sood was also involved in helping people during the Cyclone Nisarga. On Thursday, he and his team provided food and rehabilitation to 28,000 people living close to the coastal lines when Cyclone Nisarga made its way to Mumbai.

"Today, all of us are facing tough times and the best way to fight this is by being each other's strongest support system. My team and I have distributed food to over 28,000 people from the coastal areas across Mumbai and rehabilitated them in various schools and colleges. We are making sure all of them are safe," Sood said.