Goa Gig Guide: Hottest parties & carnivals this week |

Are you in Goa during these early April days? Don't miss hitting the vibe at the happening events this week. From techno and psytrance to Easter parties and Goa Pride Fest, here are some hottest parties and carnivals you must attend and enjoy.

Anjuna Rebels

Anjuna Rebels | Facebook

DJ Redo will give an opening set, followed by live rock, Afro and Funk music by Anjuna Rebels.

When: April 4, 7 pm

Where: Six Pack Resto & Bar, Flea Market Rd, Anjuna

Entry: Free

Medular from Mexico

Medular (Mexico) | Soundcloud

Enter the first weekend of April with Sorted Sounds Syndicate Goa edition at House of Chapora. Air Snare records is amped up to present a night of sonic revellery by Medular, Brianoid, Magic Hidden (Iran), Episode, Anastasia from Japan and Allika from Russia.

Check out their music below

Medular is a modular/analogue based psytech live act based in Mexico City that uses continuous exploration around the blending of live and acoustic instruments with dance floor oriented solid funky beats, which has emerged from the union of Pablo Peniche and Brun González.

When: April 6, 9 pm

Where: House of Chapora,

Entry: INR 1,000

Full Moon Concert

Zātrā | Skillboxes

Assagao Mehfil and Mojigao bring you Zātrā, A Journey of Meditative, Tribal and Acoustic Trance by Goa's very own vocalist Joanne Fernandes with guitarist Elvis Lobo, flautist Gandhaar Amin, drummer Clifford Siqueira, and bassist Joe Ferrao. Calling all wanderers to bask in the moonlight as they hold space and journey into tribal and trance soundscapes.

When: April 6, 7 pm

Where: Mojigao, Bairo Alto, near Ganga Tiles, Assagao

Entry: INR 500

Adassiya

Adassiya is a DJ and live music performer from France. Rooted in the millennial generation, she gives all of herself through stories and unparalleled melodies. She started the season following a successful winter tour in Tulum, playing at parties and events such as Boho Experience, Vagalume, Summerians and continues with a busy summer programme with her residency at the iconic Scorpios Mykonos.

When: April 7, 9 pm

Where: Raeeth, Ozran Beach Rd, next to Waterscapes Resort, Vagator

Entry: INR 1180 onwards

Read Also Pune Gig Guide: The best parties to go for this week

Easter Carnival

Witness a three-day Easter carnival, complete with a star-studded musical lineup and cocktails on the beachfront. Artist line-up includes Roaming Spirits, Lucy, Garry Saggi, Varun Fernandes, Nipun Divecha and Swap on April 7; Valery, Nils, Alexandar Smith, Belkond, Zeeqar and Ranjana on April 8. Easter Sunday night concludes with Priyanjana, Priya, Navin, Melwin, Nrush and Collective Frequency on the decks.

When: April 7 to 9, 10 pm onwards

Where: Recca by the Beachfront, Bardez Taluka, Small Vagator

Entry: INR 500 onwards

Read Also Pride Month 2023: New York unveils 2023 theme for Pride and solidarity

Goa Pride Fest

Calling all LGBTQIA+ folk and queer allies. Join the ultimate celebration of love and inclusivity at the three-day Goa Pride Festival. Curated events aim to dissolve indifference based on gender and the person you love. Apart from exotic dance performances by Prerna Nepali and Mysterious Munda, there will be a Latin mix dance party, musical dares, live Bollywood DJ and fire flow.

When: April 7 to 9

Where: Sangria Goa, Gumal Vaddo, Anjuna

Entry: INR 500 onwards

Tech Panda and Kenzani

Carving a new genre while capturing the essence of India with unmistakable familiarity, Tech Panda and Kenzani's work is beginning to be recognised.

When: April 7, 9 pm

Where: Artistry Goa, Grand Chivar Road, Opposite Vagator Petrol Pump, Vagator

Entry: INR 749 onwards

Goa Calling '23

Take a deep breathe and get ready to step up with a glow band and neon lights. The dance floor will be brought to life by the music of DJ D'ARK an artist known for his EDM and commercial mixes.

When: April 7, 1 am

Where: W Hotel, Vagator Beach, Bardez

Entry: INR 1,500

Mark Hoffen

Mark Höffen is a passionate yet multi-disciplinary producer. The freedom of expression he discovered in the electronic music scene entailed a true revolution of his inspirations. He develops a deep but complex techno. The mood and emotions always lean towards melancholia and minor sonorities.

When: April 8, 9 pm

Where: Raeeth, Ozran Beach Rd, next to Waterscapes Resort, Vagator

Entry: INR 1180 onwards

Saturday Easter Blast

Temple Twisters & Banana Firest present Easter Blast, a celebration of faith in music of all dimensions and speed. The sonic bunnies are ready to make this one colourful. On the Bunny Roster are Ectogasmics (Sweden/Germany), Synkronic (Brazil), our very own Flipknot, Life Enjoyers Club, Metaforik and Pyrokine, Paolo (Italy), Life Enjoyers Club, Magic Hidden (Iran), Kiramika and Sonorous from India.

When: April 8, 8 pm

Where: Banana Forest, Ozran Beach Rd, Coutinho Vaddo, Vagator

Entry: INR 1000