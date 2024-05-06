United States National Tourism Day 2024: 5 Must-Visit Sites In The Country

By: Rahul M | May 06, 2024

Every year, on May 7 is celebrated as National Tourism Day in the US. This day is not just about promoting travel destinations but also about spreading awareness of the profound impact of tourism on our world.

Canva

In 1983, US President Ronald Reagan took this initiative and established National Tourism Day. Here are the top five places that you should not miss out in the country.

Canva

The United States is known for its richness. The country is abundant in economic resources but also rich in culture, fashion, food and beautiful places. California is one of them. The state is surrounded by natural beauty. If you want to explore the whole country, then this is the best place to start with.

Canva

Florida holds many beautiful beaches and is known for its scenic views.

National Geographic

If you're a mountain enthusiast, then New Mexico is a best place to visit. This landlocked state is a dream come true. It boasts majestic mountains and hills that are sure to leave you in awe.

Airbnb

Los Angeles is another famous city in California. The glittering state offers many wandering places like museums and beaches.

Canva

Seattle is another tourist destination in the United States. It is another site that you should visit on National Tourism Day.

visitseattle.org