MET Gala 2024: Celebs That Disappointed. Check Out The Worst Dressed Personalities

By: Amisha Shirgave | May 07, 2024
MET Gala took place in New York last night. Although everybody put on their top game and glammed last evening, many forgot the purpose and the theme of event, making you wonder WHY? Kim Kardashian wore this tight corset sheer gown at the event.
Dua Lipa looked amazing as she always does but this look of hers has left people confused. She is wearing Marc Jacobs and her jewelry is Tiffany & co. The outfit is neither a corset nor a gown and is definitely not sticking to the night's theme.
Kylie Jenner is famous for her red carpet appearances but she disappointed at last night's MET Gala. Kylie wore a custom made by Oscar de la Renta. Though she tried to serve in this vintage Givenchy, the puffy train behind her skirt lost it all. Moreover, where is the theme?
Lil Nas X has always made heads turn with his impeccable choice of fashion and appearances on the red carpet. This year, his look is disappointing and nowhere related to the theme.
It is true that Chris Hemsworth only needs his beautiful face and charming personality to woo people on the but this was way too plain! It was the MET and we expected a little more drama in the outfit.
Gigi Hadid wore a white floral gown at the MET. Although the dress is Thom Browne and it is iconic, it somehow did not serve as a MET Gala look according to the fan reactions.
Camila Cabello was wearing this chain mermaid dress designed by Ludovic de Saint Sernin. Although she looked stunning, it was way off theme, garden of time.
