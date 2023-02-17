WATCH: 70-year-old son whistles 'Paattu Paadava' song for his ailing father, asks him to guess the Tamil beat in viral video

e-Paper Get App
A video going viral on social media shows the adorable bond between a son and his aged father. The quality time spent by the duo together is leaving the internet in tears

The bond that we share with our parents is surely special and precious, and it even deepens when they aren't in good health. The care we take to see them happy and energetic is pure, and one such video has surfaced on the internet which captures the adorable bond between a 70-year-old son and his ailing father.

In the video, the elderly son engages his dad with a popular Tamil song that would impress any person from their generation. He whistles the lyrics of the retro beat 'Paattu Paadava' that features the loved cast - Gemini Ganesan, and Vyjayanthimala. Listening to the song, the father subtly smiles and makes the right guess in his voice.

In the last few days, this footage has seen several shares on the internet and is being told to film a retired bank official. "is is a wonderful interaction between a son and a father. It's said that the son (75) is a retired General manager of Bank of Baroda and the father is 100 years old," claims (unverified) the viral video.

