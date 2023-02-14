e-Paper Get App
HomeViralFather shares video of little daughter's FIRST DATE and it's adorable; WATCH

Father shares video of little daughter's FIRST DATE and it's adorable; WATCH

A video that will melt your heart captures how a daddy surprised his daughter on the day of love and asked her "Will you be my Valentine..."

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, February 14, 2023, 05:38 PM IST
article-image
Father shares video of little daughter's FIRST DATE and it's adorable; WATCH | Twitter
Follow us on

Valentine's Week is not just special for just those who are dating or are in a relationship, but for all those who are in love and care for. While some plan to celebrate the day of love with a girlfriend or boyfriend, some have better ways to make the occasion special for their dear ones.

A video that will melt your heart captures how a daddy surprised his daughter on the day of love and asked her "Will you be my Valentine..." The father took to spend his valentines will his little one and got to the knee to propose to her and take her on a date.

The video which is adorable has gone viral on social media and attracted thousands of views and likes on Twitter. The footage runs for nearly a minute to give a glimpse of how a father treats his daughter and makes her feel blessed.

Watch video:

Read Also
Watch: Kid scribbles on car with red lipstick; video goes viral
article-image

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Father shares video of little daughter's FIRST DATE and it's adorable; WATCH

Father shares video of little daughter's FIRST DATE and it's adorable; WATCH

Sid-Kiara reception meme: Twitterati compare B-town beauties' fashion game to 'Toor, Masoor dal'

Sid-Kiara reception meme: Twitterati compare B-town beauties' fashion game to 'Toor, Masoor dal'

Don't want to be 'single' this valentine's day? THESE 'courses' by Amazon miniTV may help you meet...

Don't want to be 'single' this valentine's day? THESE 'courses' by Amazon miniTV may help you meet...

US student attends school in ripped jeans, teacher does THIS to condemn the dress code violation

US student attends school in ripped jeans, teacher does THIS to condemn the dress code violation

Who is Mumal Mehar? Rajasthani girl whose video of playing cricket reminded people of Suryakumar...

Who is Mumal Mehar? Rajasthani girl whose video of playing cricket reminded people of Suryakumar...