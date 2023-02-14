Father shares video of little daughter's FIRST DATE and it's adorable; WATCH | Twitter

Valentine's Week is not just special for just those who are dating or are in a relationship, but for all those who are in love and care for. While some plan to celebrate the day of love with a girlfriend or boyfriend, some have better ways to make the occasion special for their dear ones.

A video that will melt your heart captures how a daddy surprised his daughter on the day of love and asked her "Will you be my Valentine..." The father took to spend his valentines will his little one and got to the knee to propose to her and take her on a date.

The video which is adorable has gone viral on social media and attracted thousands of views and likes on Twitter. The footage runs for nearly a minute to give a glimpse of how a father treats his daughter and makes her feel blessed.

I pray my Future Daughter can have a Father like this 🥹❤️. #ValentinesDay pic.twitter.com/KZds03e4nW — Charrise Lane (@CharriseJLane) February 13, 2023

