World's No 1 DJ, Martin Garrix to perform in India: Here's all we know

Come 2023 and we are all set to witness a host of musical events. So, here's a shout out to all the music lovers as World's No 1 DJ and music producer Martin Garrix is coming to India this March.

The musician on his India Tour will be performing in eight cities including Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Pine, Mumbai, Kolkata, Delhi, and Ahmedabad. Martin will be performing in Mumbai on March 8.

The Dutch artist announced his biggest India Tour 2023 on Instagram. “INDIA I’ve missed you guys excited to announce my biggest ever india tour!!.(sic),” he wrote.

Organised by Sunburn India, Martin Garris India Tour 2023 will take place on March 3 and ends on March 12.

Here's the full schedule of his tour

March 03 Bengaluru

March 04 Hyderabad

March 05 Chennai

March 08 PUNE

March 08 Mumbai

March 10 Kolkata

March 11 Delhi NCR

March 12 Ahmedabad

Early bird tickets are available on bookmyshow.

Every since Martin shared the news his Instagram is flooded with messaged from his fans in India. In fact, American Rapper, also took to his comment section and expressed her wish to meet the musician. “Doppppe! I’ll be in town. See you in India. (sic),” she wrote with a heart emoticon.

The Dutch artist was recently named DJ Mag's World No. 1 DJ and has been touring the globe ever since and last came in India before the pandemic.

Early bird tickets from ₹ 2,000 to 4,000.

Tickets: ₹ 1,000.

Available on bookmyshow.com

