e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleWorld's No 1 DJ, Martin Garrix to perform in India: Here's all we know

World's No 1 DJ, Martin Garrix to perform in India: Here's all we know

The Dutch artist announced his biggest India Tour 2023 on Instagram

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, January 11, 2023, 01:44 PM IST
article-image
Follow us on

Come 2023 and we are all set to witness a host of musical events. So, here's a shout out to all the music lovers as World's No 1 DJ and music producer Martin Garrix is coming to India this March.

The musician on his India Tour will be performing in eight cities including Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Pine, Mumbai, Kolkata, Delhi, and Ahmedabad. Martin will be performing in Mumbai on March 8.

The Dutch artist announced his biggest India Tour 2023 on Instagram. “INDIA I’ve missed you guys  excited to announce my biggest ever india tour!!.(sic),” he wrote.

Organised by Sunburn India, Martin Garris India Tour 2023 will take place on March 3 and ends on March 12.

Here's the full schedule of his tour

  • March 03 Bengaluru

  • March 04 Hyderabad

  • March 05 Chennai

  • March 08 PUNE

  • March 08 Mumbai

  • March 10 Kolkata

  • March 11 Delhi NCR

  • March 12 Ahmedabad

Early bird tickets are available on bookmyshow.

Every since Martin shared the news his Instagram is flooded with messaged from his fans in India. In fact, American Rapper, also took to his comment section and expressed her wish to meet the musician. “Doppppe! I’ll be in town. See you in India. (sic),” she wrote with a heart emoticon.

The Dutch artist was recently named DJ Mag's World No. 1 DJ and has been touring the globe ever since and last came in India before the pandemic.

Early bird tickets from ₹ 2,000 to 4,000.

Tickets: ₹ 1,000.

Available on bookmyshow.com

Read Also
Mumbai: Kula music and art festival is set to bring the best of global cultures to the city
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

How oiling your naval regularly can help you have a glowing skin and 8 other health benefits

How oiling your naval regularly can help you have a glowing skin and 8 other health benefits

World's No 1 DJ, Martin Garrix to perform in India: Here's all we know

World's No 1 DJ, Martin Garrix to perform in India: Here's all we know

Winter care: Keep your heart healthy this season with these 7 easy tips

Winter care: Keep your heart healthy this season with these 7 easy tips

Mumbai: City-based NGO Ummeed to organise 55-km walk in Goa to raise funds for children with...

Mumbai: City-based NGO Ummeed to organise 55-km walk in Goa to raise funds for children with...

10 outfit essentials which will make you to stand out at work

10 outfit essentials which will make you to stand out at work