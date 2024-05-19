'Golden Girl' Sobhita Dhulipala's Glittery Moment Steals The Spotlight At Cannes 2024

By: Aanchal Chaudhary | May 19, 2024
Indian actress Sobhita Dhulipala is currently at Cannes, gracing the 77th Film Festival while showcasing a myriad of fashionable looks.
All images from Sobhita Dhulipala | Instagram
For her second appearance at Cannes, the actress donned a gold-glided bodycon dress by the label Itrh.
The golden girl enhanced her ensemble with exquisite gold jewellery, elevating the glamour of her overall look.
Exuding a graceful and sexy look, the slim sequin-studded dress perfectly hugged her body.
The glowy makeup look highlighted her facial features with finesse.
The Magnum ambassador's golden moment at Cannes is delivering fashion inspiration for the fans.
Netizens are in awe of Sobita's glittery golden look, praising her as a "Goddess" and a "Golden Girl".
