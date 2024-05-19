 Selena Gomez Graces Cannes 2024's Red Carpet In Off-Shoulder Black & White Gown By Saint Laurent
Selena Gomez stunned the Cannes Film Festival red carpet in a mesmerizing Saint Laurent black-and-white gown on Saturday.

ANIUpdated: Sunday, May 19, 2024, 01:52 PM IST
article-image
Selena Gomez in black and white gown by Saint Laurent at Cannes 2024 | Image Courtesy: X

Selena Gomez illuminated the Cannes Film Festival red carpet on Saturday, captivating onlookers with her breathtaking appearance at the premiere of her latest film, 'Emilia Perez'.

The 31-year-old star exuded elegance and sophistication in a mesmerizing black-and-white gown designed by Saint Laurent, according to People magazine.

Fashion enthusiasts had eagerly anticipated Gomez's arrival at the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival, eager to witness her sartorial choice after she missed this year's Met Gala.

And she certainly did not disappoint! Gomez's ensemble, meticulously curated by stylist Erin Walsh, featured a striking off-the-shoulder neckline adorned with intricate white detailing, reminiscent of a gracefully draped silk shawl.

Selena first appearance at the premiere of her latest film, 'Emilia Perez'.

Selena first appearance at the premiere of her latest film, 'Emilia Perez'. | Image Courtesy: X

The bod-hugging gown accentuated Gomez's curves with a column skirt that gracefully trailed down to her strappy sandal heels. Complementing her attire were opulent diamond accessories, including a dazzling choker necklace by Bulgari and matching chandelier earrings, exuding classic movie star allure.

For makeup, Gomez chose a subtle yet glamorous look, featuring nude shimmery eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, and a soft rosy lip.

Her hair, styled in a high ponytail with curled curtain bangs, framed her face exquisitely, while a fiery red manicure added a touch of boldness to her ensemble.

For the unversed, Jacques Audiard's latest cinematic venture, 'Emilia Perez,' starring Gomez, Zoe Saldana and Karla Sofia Gascon in pivotal roles, took Cannes by storm with its world premiere, garnering a remarkable 11-minute standing ovation. 

