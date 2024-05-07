MET Gala 2024: From Lana Del Ray To Ariana Grande, Check Out Best Dressed Celebrities

By: Amisha Shirgave | May 07, 2024
'Garden Of Time' was MET 2024's dress code under the theme, 'Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion'. The much awaited gala took place at the Metropolitan Museum Of Art in New York and celebrities graced the carpet with their top game. Lana Del Ray looked absolutely gorgeous in Alexander McQueen's sheath gown. Her look was so on theme.
Tyla made heads turn at the MET Gala with her Balmain gown made out of sculpted sand. This look sticks to the theme and she even carried a little hourglass with her.
Zendaya never fails to serve the carpet of MET Gala. She boldly opted for 2 carpet looks for the evening. She wore a custom haute couture look by Maison Margiela which was made by John Galliano. Her surprise outfit was also made by Galliano.
Nicky Minaj looked stunning in this yellow custom dress by Marni. The flowers on her dress are made out of recycled metal. How amazing is that! She surely got her A-game.
Mindy Kaling attended the MET Gala in a beige sculptural gown designed by Indian designer Gaurav Gupta. The internet compares Mindy's outfit to what Aishwarya Rai wore at Cannes 2022 but we all know Mindy did steal the show here!
Rapper Bad Bunny wore a all black ensemble from Maison Margelia. We're not sure if he followed the theme but he does look charming in this red carpet look.
The gorgeous Sydney Sweeney looks breath-taking at the MET carpet in her Bob hairstyle and her fairytale gown.
Ariana Grande looked like a princess in this Giambattista Valli Haute Couture gown. The 3D wings around the side of her eyes are handmade. That elevated her entire look.
Emma Chamberlain walked the carpet at MET in this vintage gown by Jean Paul Gaultier. This look perfectly sticks to the theme and she looks stunning!
