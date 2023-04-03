Pune Gig Guide: The best parties to go for this week | FPJ

Shiv Swar Gatha

Witness a live concert of Marathi songs of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Maratha empire that the legendary Hridayanath Mangeshkar had composed. Classical singer Avdhoot Gandhi will present the songs along with Sakshee Bhambure, Sujeet Soman, Vaidehi Phadkde and Dhananjay Pawar. Vivek Paranjpe and his team of musicians will accompany them.

When: April 6, 5 pm

Where: Anna Bhau Sathe Auditorium, Pune-Satara Rd, Near MSEDC office, Bibwewadi

Entry: INR 300

Techno music

Experience a deep tech-tonic shift as Air Snare records returns to Pune with Brianoid and two edgy Russian female DJs Missterical and Modulari. Hailing from Moscow, Russia, Missterical is no stranger to the world of dark minimal and psychedelic techno.

Throwing down the freshest beats with seamless transitions, she'll get you dancing till the sun comes up. Brianoid from Goa has performed with many heavyweights artists all around the world and played at festivals like Universo Boom Festival and Parallelo.

When: April 7, 9 pm

Where: Antisocial, Fergusson College Rd, Shivajinagar

Entry: INR 499

Home Away From Home #25

#HomeAwayFromHome is a collective effort of various artists to make a sustainable platform for Fashion, Culture and Music. Started in 2022 in Delhi, the event feature selective homegrown talents. The 25th Edition takes place in Pune with a massive audio-visual production. Fresh homegrown talents Bahaar, Laapata, Adhox, Aarha, Ainia, Zero X Patro & Shasha are on the billing to give you an exclusive music experience.

When: April 8, 4 pm

Where: FREQ - Superclub, Pyramid Complex, Koregaon Park

Entry: INR 499

Masquerade Easter Ball

Celebrate Easter with a veritable Bollywood ball. Expect high-energy Bollywood tunes from scenester Vikash Kaser.

When: April 8, 7 pm

Where: The Cult - Terra, Kad Wasti, Magarpatta, Hadapsar

Entry: INR 299 onwards

Framed (Jungle Disco Edition)

Show up for the Framed party where revellers will dance to Blurry Slur, Orbs and Discokid. Previously known as a minimal techno artist under the moniker Qwiver, Lynston D'souza adopted the name of Blurry Slur upon his shift to the deeper ends of house music. Nicky Ramnani aka Orbs has been DJing since 2013. Musically, his attempt is always to make people dance to deep grooves without bumping up the BPM or going 'hard'.

When: April 8, 9 pm

Where: Antisocial, Fergusson College Rd, Shivajinagar

Entry: INR 499

Stan Kolev

Haunting melodies, hypnotizing vocals and most of all heart-quenching synths is how we would describe the signature sound that has earned Miami-based DJ Stan Kolev a place at the top of Progressive House music's list of in-demand producers. He's coming to Pune next weekend.

When: April 9, 8 pm

Where: Orilla Club

Entry: INR 649

Sufi music

Mast Maula is taking patrons on a sublime journey with Sufi and fusion songs on Sufiyana at T3M.

When: April 9, 7 pm

Where: T3M, Bhandarkar Rd, Deccan Gymkhana

Entry: INR 99

Four Horsemen of Metal

Metalheads assemble for a night of non-stop headbanging and moshing, as Pune bands 'Kill The King' and 'Nemophilis' pay homage to the pioneers. Celebrate four iconic thrash metal bands of the 80s and 90s: Metallica, Slayer, Megadeth, and Pantera. They will be joined by Mayank Katare from Kasck and Anirudh Gollapudi from Bloodkill. With classics like 'Master of Puppets', 'Raining Blood', 'Holy Wars', and 'Cowboys from Hell', this promises to be an unforgettable night of metal mayhem.

When: April 9, 8 pm

Where: Antisocial, Fergusson College Rd, Shivajinagar

Entry: INR 499