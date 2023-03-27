Goa Gig Guide: 7 foot-taping live music shows for those who love music

Eat Kale
This is going to be a whopper. Four legends from the fusion electronica: Karsh Kale, Boombaba, Calm Chor and Eat Static will share the stage for Unusual Suspects Ep. 1: Eat Kale.
When: March 29, 9 pm to 5 am
Where: House of Chapora, Anjuna
Entry: INR 1,000
Teemeer & the Cirkle
The Hill Top market is hosting Teemeer & the Cirkle this Friday. Frontman Teemeer Chimulkar (guitar and vocals) with drummer Samuel Pinto and bassist Richard Carraso play reggae, soft rock and blues.
When: March 31, 5pm to 7pm
Where: Hill Top, Vagator
Entry: Free
Electronica Showdown
On Friday night, catch electronica artists Bemet Beyoker, Varun, Ranjana, Karan Vig, SWAP, Local J live at Ukiyo which has returned to the spotlight with a new show. On Saturday April 1, Sequ3l will join Zeeqar, Skywalkerz, Anna and Local J to spin
Where: Ukiyo Beach Resort, Ashvem
When: March 31, 8 pm to 6 am
Entry: INR 499 onwards
Zenon Label Night
Zenon Records label night will host global artists at the deck for 12 straight hours. Zenon Session Headliners are Xompax (Mexico), Jakko (Portugal), Breger (Germany) and our very own Vaeya. Expect a psytrance sesh from DJ 26 Brian and Nitin from India, Tadayan (Japan) and Lazy Man (Portugal).
When: March 31, 8 pm – 8 am
Where: Shiva Valley, Anjuna Beach
Entry: INR 1,100
Bollywood rock
Teemeer & The Cirkle will light up the Saturday Night Bazaar this week with an electric set of Bollywood rock songs.
When: April 1, 8 pm to 11 pm
Where: Arpora
Entry: Free
Nariyal Paani Evenings
Nariyal Paani Evenings is back with fabulous acts from diverse backgrounds. Live music from Shishko Disco, Squidworks, Suman Sridhar & The Black Mamba will make it a sundowner to remember.
When: April 1, 3 pm
Where: Felix, Mazal Waddo, Anjuna
Entry: INR 500
Red Room
Get set for a happy night of chilled out electronic music to close Sunday night.
When: April 2, 9 pm
Where: Raeeth, Ozran Beach, Vagator
Entry: INR 1180
