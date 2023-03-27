Goa Gig Guide: 7 foot-taping live music shows for those who love music

Eat Kale

This is going to be a whopper. Four legends from the fusion electronica: Karsh Kale, Boombaba, Calm Chor and Eat Static will share the stage for Unusual Suspects Ep. 1: Eat Kale.

When: March 29, 9 pm to 5 am

Where: House of Chapora, Anjuna

Entry: INR 1,000

Teemeer & the Cirkle

The Hill Top market is hosting Teemeer & the Cirkle this Friday. Frontman Teemeer Chimulkar (guitar and vocals) with drummer Samuel Pinto and bassist Richard Carraso play reggae, soft rock and blues.

When: March 31, 5pm to 7pm

Where: Hill Top, Vagator

Entry: Free

Electronica Showdown

On Friday night, catch electronica artists Bemet Beyoker, Varun, Ranjana, Karan Vig, SWAP, Local J live at Ukiyo which has returned to the spotlight with a new show. On Saturday April 1, Sequ3l will join Zeeqar, Skywalkerz, Anna and Local J to spin

Where: Ukiyo Beach Resort, Ashvem

When: March 31, 8 pm to 6 am

Entry: INR 499 onwards

Zenon Label Night

Zenon Records label night will host global artists at the deck for 12 straight hours. Zenon Session Headliners are Xompax (Mexico), Jakko (Portugal), Breger (Germany) and our very own Vaeya. Expect a psytrance sesh from DJ 26 Brian and Nitin from India, Tadayan (Japan) and Lazy Man (Portugal).

When: March 31, 8 pm – 8 am

Where: Shiva Valley, Anjuna Beach

Entry: INR 1,100

Bollywood rock

Teemeer & The Cirkle will light up the Saturday Night Bazaar this week with an electric set of Bollywood rock songs.

When: April 1, 8 pm to 11 pm

Where: Arpora

Entry: Free

Nariyal Paani Evenings

Nariyal Paani Evenings is back with fabulous acts from diverse backgrounds. Live music from Shishko Disco, Squidworks, Suman Sridhar & The Black Mamba will make it a sundowner to remember.

When: April 1, 3 pm

Where: Felix, Mazal Waddo, Anjuna

Entry: INR 500

Red Room

Get set for a happy night of chilled out electronic music to close Sunday night.

When: April 2, 9 pm

Where: Raeeth, Ozran Beach, Vagator

Entry: INR 1180