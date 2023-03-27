Pune Gig Guide: 3 best live music shows this week that you shouldn't miss

Katalyst Ep 2

Katalyst presents topnotch techno veterans Folic State B2B Reviver, supported by Sunny Kataria. Folic State is regarded as one of Indian dance world’s most venerated lurkers. The Mumbai producer has been holed up in the outskirts of the great Indian metropolis consistently producing techno music for over a decade.

When: April 1, 9 pm

Where: Antisocial, Unit No. 102, Mezzanine, Fergusson College Rd.

Entry: INR 499

Feasta'23

Waters bar and kitchen will be open to Gen Zers looking to enjoy commercial dance music.

When: March 31, 8 pm to 2 am

Where: Waters, 81/82, Pyramid Complex, Koregaon Park

Entry: INR 249 onwards

Ghazals under the stars

An evening of soulful Ghazals and Abhangwani that will transport you to a world of bliss. The concert will feature ghazal maestro Gayatri Sapre-Dhavale and artist Kumar Karandikar. The overnight concert will take place under open sky and in the shade of moonlight. Gates open at 3 pm.

When: April 1, 2 am to 9 pm

Where: Nisargshala Camping, opp. Maratha Mandir, Shindenagar, Bavdhan

Entry: INR 1,400 onwards