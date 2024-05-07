IN PICS: 7 Breathtaking Sights In Thiruvananthapuram That Will Leave You In Amazement

By: Sunanda Singh | May 07, 2024
Thiruvananthapuram, also known as Trivandrum, is a famous tourist destination in Kerala. The capital of the state is surrounded by lush greenery and natural beauty. Here are the seven must-visit places in Thiruvananthapuram.
Kovalam Beach is one of the famous beaches in Kerala. Blue water, white sands and various coconut plants surround the beautiful beach.
Vizhinjam mosque is located in Thiruvananthapuram. The beautiful mosque is another religious place to visit in the city.
Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple is home to Lord Vishnu. The temple has a religious significance and is also known for its beauty.
The Pazhavangadi Maha Ganapathy temple is one of Kerala's famous Lord Ganesha temples.
Beemapally Mosque is one of the most famous mosques in Kerala. The pink sacred monument is considered a significant religious place, especially for Muslims.
Agastya Mala, also known as Agastyaarkoodam, is a majestic peak nestled in the Western Ghats. Its tranquil surroundings and breathtaking views from the top make it a haven for nature enthusiasts.
Peppara Wildlife Sanctuary is home to many wildlife animals, including elephants, lions, and deer. It is the best place for animal lovers.
