Christmas 2022: 5 Coffee recipes to spice up your evenings this winter festive season

5 Coffee recipes to spice up your evenings this winter festive season |

With Christmas ringing our doorbells, our festive spirits are soaring high as we prepare our homes for the merry celebrations. And what better way to cherish the winter wonderland than by enjoying some 'spiced coffee recipes' specially curated for the holidays.

Time to make this Christmas all the more merry with coffee recipes that will help you indulge in everything coffee but with a unique twist to delight your taste buds.

Here are the 'spiced coffee recipes' for Christmas from Abdul Sahid Khan, Head Trainer, Lavazza India, take a look:

Cocoa and pepper spiced latte

Your favorite latte with a delicious twist of cocoa and chili pepper and amazingly blended with aromatic espresso makes it one of the most favorite spicy milk coffee to enjoy this winter.

Ingredients:

● Single shot of espresso for moka pot coffee

● 2 teaspoons sweet cocoa powder

● Pinch of cinnamon powder

● Pinch of cayenne chile pepper

● 150 ml whole milk

Directions:

● Freshly brew espresso with dark roast Indian coffee blend or use moka pot coffee.

● Add espresso, cocoa and cayenne chile pepper together in a mug and stir to make a paste.

● Steam and froth milk using a steam wand or electric frother, pour milk into a mug trying and exhibiting your coffee making skills, enjoy!

Mexican black coffee

This traditional black coffee is a perfect blend of sweet chocolate, spicy cinnamon and strong coffee with creams to make it more delicious and smooth.

Ingredients:

● 150 ml strong French press coffee

● 15ml dark chocolate sauce

● Pinch of cinnamon powder

● Small pinch of nutmeg

● Whipped cream

● Stick of cinnamon for garnish

Directions:

● Freshly brew coffee using a stronger coffee blend with French press.

● Pour coffee into your favorite glass mug, add chocolate sauce and cinnamon powder and mix it well, top with whipped cream and sprinkle nutmeg and garnish with cinnamon sticks.

Winter ginger frappe

All -time favorite frappe with refreshing hazelnut and fresh spices makes its must have winter cold coffee.

Ingredients:

● Single shot of espresso for moka pot coffee

● 2 scoops of vanilla ice cream

● 60 ml milk

● 15 ml hazelnut syrup

● 1 teaspoon grated fresh ginger

● Pinch of cinnamon powder

● 3-4 ice cubes

● Pinch of nutmeg for garnish

● Whipped cream optional

Directions:

● Freshly brew espresso with dark roast Indian coffee blend or use moka pot coffee, make it cool.

● Add the coffee, milk, vanilla ice cream and hazelnut syrup to a blender and blend until smooth. Add

the ginger and cinnamon and blend until a little more until combined, pour into glass .

● Add whipped cream, grate fresh nutmeg on top.

Chai-coffee martini

Freshly brewed espresso shaken with warm and fragrant spices to make an aromatic treat served in martini glass. An absolute party drink with traditional Indian chai flavours.

Ingredients:

● Double shot of espresso for moka pot coffee

● 100 ml fresh cream

● 1 cinnamon stick

● 5-6 black peppercorns

● 5 whole cloves

● 4 cardamom pods,

● 4 whole star anise pods

● 3 small slices of fresh ginger

● 2 teaspoons of sugar

● 5-6 ice cubes

Directions:

● In a saucepan take fresh cream, add all the spices and heat it for 5 minutes to infuse all the flavour, cool it down.

● Freshly brew espresso with dark roast Indian coffee blend or use moka pot coffee.

● In a cocktail shaker take all the ice cubes, add freshly brewed espresso, sugar and the cream and spices mix, shake it well.

● Pour the mix into martini glass using a strainer, enjoy!

Coconut-cardamom cold brew

Exotic-tasting combination of fruity and smooth cold brew topped with creamy coconut and floral-earthy cardamom make it an all day coffee for winter.

Ingredients:

● 200 ml cold brew

● 60 ml coconut milk

● 2 pods cardamom

● 20ml vanilla syrup

Directions:

● Make cold brew using medium roast 100% arabica coffee.

● In a saucepan take coconut milk, vanilla syrup and crushed cardamom pods, boil it till reduced 20 percent and the flavor of cardamom gets mixed. Make it cool.

● In an old fashioned glass pour cold brew some ice cubes and top it with coconut milk mix and enjoy.

