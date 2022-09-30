International Coffee Day: Five places in Mumbai to enjoy the best caffeine drink

Hey, kaapi lovers! This is the day to celebrate with some coffee cheers... From the tempting aroma of a well brewed coffee to the first sip of the beverage, let's live the magical and refreshing experience. Be it hot or cold, the caffeinated drink tastes great when tried at some of the best places.

Here are five places in Mumbai you could enjoy your coffee:

Madras Cafe

Vanakkam Mumbai, if you are looking out to enjoy an authentic filter kaapi from a south Indian kitchen, then make sure you visit the Madras Cafe located near Matunga central railway station. It isn't just the decoction based coffee that shall impress your tastebuds, the tumbler-based serving shall give you vibes from the south.

KCROASTERS by Koinonia

How about trying a coffee with a little pinch of alcohol? No, we aren't joking much! KCROASTERS' Amrut Cask Aged Coffee is a must-have for those who want too experiment and explore with the drink. As it is aged in premium whiskey barrels, this coffee carries a subtle whiskey aroma and a delicate flavour of it.

Third Wave Coffee

The outlets of the brand are widespread in Mumbai. If you aren't a person who enjoys chocolate coffee, then a lighter delight - Dry Hazelnut Cappucino-Hot Coffee is something that we recommend you to try at Third Wave Coffee.

Uncafe, Sion.

This place, located in Sion, is a popular attraction among students of the neighbouring colleges. Though the coffee menu is simple yet classic, the cartoon-comic designed ambience enhances one's experience at Uncafe. What to try here? A coffee with a impressive latte is something you should ask for.

Blue Tokai Coffee Roasters, Fort.

Cold coffee seems to be a hit among youngsters while, black coffee rules the heath enthusiasts. A blend of healthy and chilling sip of the caffeinated drink is what you must try from Blue Tokai, the Coffee Tonic.

(Most of the stated coffee destinations are available on food delivery apps, however, we recommend you to check out these places in person for the best experience)