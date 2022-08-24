Love south Indian food? Check THIS viral video of 'Dosa printer'

How about being too hungry and some garnishing aroma hits you. It would be blessed moment to get some ready-made delicious food when your cravings for the dish are high. Nothing better than that, right! Also, it could be a great experience to prepare one's favourite meal themselves. Oops, wait, is it that you don't know to cook food? No worries, a recent device claims to 'print' thin and yummy dosa for you.
In a video doing rounds on the internet, we can see an ad commercial (by a company called Evochef) presenting dosa preparing machine, here's what is being dubbed as "dosa printer." Haven't watched the viral clip, yet? Okay, it begins to show a woman easily adding dosa batter into the machine's input which later gets processed to provide the mouth-watery south Indian cuisine.
Watch video:
Netizens don't easily welcome weird stuff - be it bizarre food combinations or this cookware. Though some smiled to praise the creative innovation, most trolled the creation. Meanwhile, a Twitter user brought to fore his want for a 'vadapav' printer... Take a look at some reactions by Twitterati, right below:
