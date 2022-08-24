e-Paper Get App

Love south Indian food? Check THIS viral video of 'Dosa printer'

Similar to easy cooking hack 'Roti maker,' people are talking of the recently popularized 'Dosa printer.'

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, August 24, 2022, 03:22 PM IST
article-image
Dosa printer | Twitter viral video

How about being too hungry and some garnishing aroma hits you. It would be blessed moment to get some ready-made delicious food when your cravings for the dish are high. Nothing better than that, right! Also, it could be a great experience to prepare one's favourite meal themselves. Oops, wait, is it that you don't know to cook food? No worries, a recent device claims to 'print' thin and yummy dosa for you.

In a video doing rounds on the internet, we can see an ad commercial (by a company called Evochef) presenting dosa preparing machine, here's what is being dubbed as "dosa printer." Haven't watched the viral clip, yet? Okay, it begins to show a woman easily adding dosa batter into the machine's input which later gets processed to provide the mouth-watery south Indian cuisine.

Watch video:

Netizens don't easily welcome weird stuff - be it bizarre food combinations or this cookware. Though some smiled to praise the creative innovation, most trolled the creation. Meanwhile, a Twitter user brought to fore his want for a 'vadapav' printer... Take a look at some reactions by Twitterati, right below:

Read Also
Is today 'World Vada Pav Day' 2022? Twitterati react towards most-loved Mumbai street food
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeViralLove south Indian food? Check THIS viral video of 'Dosa printer'

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai updates: SC stops metro work in Aarey Colony until next hearing

Mumbai updates: SC stops metro work in Aarey Colony until next hearing

‘It’s going to be very special’: Shane Watson on India-Pakistan match in Asia Cup 2022

‘It’s going to be very special’: Shane Watson on India-Pakistan match in Asia Cup 2022

Malegaon bomb blast case: Another witness turns hostile

Malegaon bomb blast case: Another witness turns hostile

Who is Jaiveer Shergill? Know about Congress leader who resigned as party's National Spokesperson

Who is Jaiveer Shergill? Know about Congress leader who resigned as party's National Spokesperson

Goa: PWD announces restricted water supply for Bardez, Bicholim areas

Goa: PWD announces restricted water supply for Bardez, Bicholim areas