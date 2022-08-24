Love south Indian food? Check THIS viral video of 'Dosa printer'

Dosa printer | Twitter viral video

How about being too hungry and some garnishing aroma hits you. It would be blessed moment to get some ready-made delicious food when your cravings for the dish are high. Nothing better than that, right! Also, it could be a great experience to prepare one's favourite meal themselves. Oops, wait, is it that you don't know to cook food? No worries, a recent device claims to 'print' thin and yummy dosa for you.

In a video doing rounds on the internet, we can see an ad commercial (by a company called Evochef) presenting dosa preparing machine, here's what is being dubbed as "dosa printer." Haven't watched the viral clip, yet? Okay, it begins to show a woman easily adding dosa batter into the machine's input which later gets processed to provide the mouth-watery south Indian cuisine.

Watch video:

Netizens don't easily welcome weird stuff - be it bizarre food combinations or this cookware. Though some smiled to praise the creative innovation, most trolled the creation. Meanwhile, a Twitter user brought to fore his want for a 'vadapav' printer... Take a look at some reactions by Twitterati, right below:

Genius — Ace Bhattacharjya 🇺🇸 (@durjoy) August 23, 2022

This is one of the worst idea they could come up with. Now, come on do you think Indian house holds will consider this 😖😖



I was like “I’m gonna act as if I never saw this AD” 😎😎 — Nevean (@Nevean15) August 23, 2022

Wtf!🤣😂i want vada pav printer! — Yash (@Mavericktemp) August 24, 2022