Did you check Nescafe version of Monalisa? Leonardo da Vinci's famous painting just got some coffee flavour

Nescafe Instant Espresso may or may not be your choice of caffeine, however, their marketing creative copy is surely "eye" catchy!

Swarna SrikanthUpdated: Friday, August 19, 2022, 11:06 AM IST
article-image
Viral photo: Nescafe version of Monalisa |

Hey, coffee lovers? You have landed at the right read. In a popular creative copy shared by Nescafe, we can see what potentially happens to Leonardo da Vinci's Monalisa after sips of the Instant Espresso.

Keeping away the say that some doze off or feel tired after consuming coffee, people enjoy the caffeine drink to keep their eyes and mind alert. Exactly putting the latter catch in their marketing piece, the coffee brand played around the physical features of the famous painting.

The image shared by Nescafe, that pitches their Instant Espresso, shows the eyebrowless female with wide open eyes. Nescafe Instant Espresso may or may not be your choice of caffeine, however, their marketing creative copy is surely "eye" catchy!

Take a close look:

Espresso

This isn't a recent advertisement by the coffee brand. The creative has resurfaced on the internet for its viral meme-ish fun and flavour. In a report dated to the days of 2014, mariefranceasia.com had stated that Nescafe had awakened some world art. To hint the effect of a cup of instant coffee dose, the expressive eyes of renowned paintings such as Mona Lisa, Van Gogh’s self portrait, and American Gothic were morphed to show them wide open and vigilant.

Nescafe – Van Gogh

Nescafe – American Gothic

