International Coffee Day 2022: Five easy to make coffee recipes that you must try

There are only two types of people when it comes to their choices for a beverage - a tea person or a coffee lover! If you are a coffee person and love your morning cuppa but tired of sipping the same old taste, we suggest you some quick recipes, which are not only unique but also easy to make.

Coffee Affogato Chocolate

Try this hot beverage; along with your favorite ice cream with fresh shot of espresso and Chocolate syrup

Ingredients

Espresso (2 Shot - 60 ml)

Vanilla ice cream (200 ml)

HCF (Chocolate syrup) (30 ml)

Garnish Chocolate cigar stick (1 stick)

Method

Take Martini glass and glaze it with HCF and add two scoops of vanilla ice-cream. Pour Fresh two shot of espresso on the top of ice cream.

Take one chocolate cigar stick and break it into two. Stick it on corner of the glass.

Irish Caramel Frappe

You can enjoy this moth watering cold beverage cold coffee with Irish and caramel flavour.

Ingredients:

Milk (80 ml)

Espresso (1 Shot - 30 ml)

Vanilla ice-cream (2 scoop - 200 ml)

Irish syrup (20 ml)

Whipped cream (1 shot - 30gms)

Ice cubes (40gms)

Caramel Sauce (30 ml)

Method

Blend together milk, espresso, ice cubes, Irish flavor, caramel sauce and vanilla ice cream in a blender for 30-45 seconds until smooth.

Take a glass and adds caramel sauce. Pour the mixture into it and add whipped cream on the top of the mixture.

Garnish with couple of drops of Irish syrup.

Espresso Con Panna

Try this nice hot beverage along with fresh shot of espresso with whipped cream

Ingredients

Espresso 1 Shot( 30ml)

Whipped cream (1 shot- 30gms)

Method

Take a shot glass. Take espresso direct from machine into shot glass and add one shot of whipped cream on the top of espresso.

Irish Cafe Cream

Try this nice and fresh hot beverage with coffee and fresh cream, It’s a Layered beverage.

Ingredients

Milk (120 ml)

Espresso (1 Shot - 60ml)

Irish Syrup (30 ml)

Whipped cream (1 shot - 30gms)

Method

Take an Irish glass. Pour Irish syrup in the bottom. Froth the milk slowly and pour on the top of Irish syrup. It should not mix with syrup. Take fresh shot of espresso and pour on the top of milk.

Top it with one shot of whipped cream and garnish a few drops of Irish syrup.

Mocha Frappe Blast

This cold beverage with chocolate and ice-cream with whipped cream is a perfect end to your tiring evenings.

Ingredients

Milk (100 ml)

Espresso (2 Shot - 60ml)

Vanilla ice cream (2 scoop - 200 ml)

Drinking Chocolate Powder (5gms)

HCF - Chocolate syrup (20ml)

20 ml Whipped cream (1 shot- 30gms)

Chocolate chips or Chocó powder to garnish

Method

Blend together milk, espresso, vanilla ice cream and drinking chocolate powder in a blender for 30-40 seconds until smooth.

Glaze glass with Chocolate syrup.

Pour the mixture in glass.

Garnish with Chocó Chips or Chocó powder.