Mumbai: From Celebrating Coffee Day To Science Fest; 5 Things To Do This Weekend

This weekend is all about enjoying authentic culinary experiences be it coffee on International Coffee Day that is October 1, beer during Oktoberfest or an exclusive fusion of gin and jazz. Children get to engage and enjoy the science festival and there is a standup comedy show by Bassi lined up this weekend.

The Gin and Jazz Project

Smoke House Deli brings 'The Gin and Jazz Project', an exclusive event that promises an evening of soulful jazz melodies and delectable gin concoctions, offering an amazing experience for music and culinary aficionados alike.

When: September 29, 7:30 pm onwards

Where: 2nd floor, Smoke House Deli, Pali Hill

Standup Comedy By Anubhav Singh Bassi

Kisi Ko Batana Mat By Anubhav Singh Bassi will be a standup comedy event by Anubhav Singh Bassi who will be performing a set of never heard jokes. If you just want to relax, and have fun this weekend; go for this light-hearted comedy show with your friends or alone.

When: September 29-30, 7 pm

Where: Shanmukhananda Hall

Price: ₹999 onwards

Celebrate International Coffee Day by attending free coffee workshop

A workshop that will teach you how to brew the perfect cup of coffee at home. You will get to understand the basics of coffee and coffee home brewing and learn the art from experts. You will get to brew and enjoy fresh cups of coffee.

Somethousand's Brewing is an event celebrating coffee and brewing it fresh. Over 1,000 coffee lovers across major cities and towns participate in this event and brew fresh coffee. This event will be happening in Bangalore, Hyderabad, Mumbai and Delhi at the same time.

When: October 1, 11 am to 12 pm

Where: Kaapi Machines India Pvt. Ltd., Andheri (E)

Price: Free event

Oktoberfest 2023

You can celebrate Oktoberfest by enjoying live music, DJ and games. There would also be happy hours and live screening of World Cup 2023.

When: September 26- October 31

Where: R Hapi Brewing Co, Thane

Price: Free event

The Great Indian Science Fest

This is an edutainment event that promises an unforgettable science adventure for children aged 5-14. There would be hands-on workshops, interesting science experiments, interactive toy-building sessions, science storytelling, science games, and robotics.

When: September 30- October 1, 1 pm to 8 pm

Where: Nexus Seawoods, Navi Mumbai

Price: ₹199 onwards

Price: ₹199 onwards

