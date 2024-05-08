Is Kim Kardashian's Tiny Waist Look At The MET Gala Promoting Unrealistic Body Standards?

Enews|Instagram

Kim Kardashian is often known for her dramatic but iconic looks at the MET Gala. She is known as the 'Queen of MET' for years now. For the Gala this year, she chose to wear a stunning silver gown by Maison Margiela. The skirt had floral detailing and her corset was also the same color. What sparked a wave of disappointment and controversy was the size of Kim's waist in her outfit. While Kim is mostly known to be very harsh on herself so that she fits into a particular dress, this look was just very unrealistic and the people are aggressively reacting over this.

The Kardashians are widely followed on social media mostly for their fashion, beauty, body and skin influencing. A large number of audience look up to them and follow tips that might make them look similar these divas. Kim's unrealistic waist makes one wonder of how is that humanly possible to have such a tiny waist. It sends a negative beauty standard to the world, raises health concerns that might trigger insecurities in young women.

This is not the first time Kim has made headlines for fitting in to a dress. In 2022, she wore Marilyn Monroe's iconic 1962 dress when she sang on the 45th birthday of president John F Kennedy. She mentioned that she lost 16 pounds so that she could fit into that dress. Many celebrities from the industry and even the audience expressed their disappointment for putting her body through such drastic changes only to fit into a dress!

Indirectly or directly, the fashion and beauty world psychologically affects young adults and they try to imitate the beauty standards trending on the internet. They explore ways to look picture perfect all the time and try adapting to fad diets and workouts. This triggers body insecurities and most teenagers and young adults might end up developing Anorexia Nervosa. This is a condition where one becomes obsessively worried about gaining weight. Anorexia is a eating disorder that leads to extreme weight loss because a person with anorexia constantly focuses on calorie intake and weight.

People were both concerned and negatively reacting on Kim's outfit mostly stating that she looks pretty in all of her outfits but it would be so much more better if she were natural and didn't put her body through so much.