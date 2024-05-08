Ladakh In Pics: 7 Most Tranquil Place To Explore In The Union Territory

By: Rahul M | May 08, 2024
Ladakh is one of the major tourist destinations in India, and it is known for its panoramic views and surrounded by natural beauty. Pangong Tso is one of the most popular destinations in Ladakh, and it is known for its stunning views and height.
Canva
Lamayuru, a serene region in Ladakh, is known for its monastery. This peaceful haven provides a spiritual experience that is sure to leave you rejuvenated.
Bonafide Holidays
Zanskar Valley, a paradise for nature lovers, offers panoramic views of clear blue skies, meandering rivers, and majestic mountains. It is a haven for trekkers, promising an adventure of a lifetime.
Beyond Wild Places
Alchi village is another must-visit place if you want to wander Ladakh. The small village holds Alchi Monastery in its heart, which is also considered one of the oldest monasteries in the UT.
Wikipedia
Kargil is a significant place in India, lying in the Ladakh Union territory. The city is known for the Kargil War; it is another must-visit place in the UT.
Vedantu
Shri Pathar Sahib Gurudwara is dedicated to Guru Nanak. The religious monument is 25 km from Leh.
discoversikhism.com
Hemis National Park has many snow wildlife animals, including snow leopards, birds and much more.
Trekking tours