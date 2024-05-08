Natural Remedies For Glowing Summer Skin

By: Rahul M | May 08, 2024
Aloe Vera acts as a coolant for your skin and hydrates it. Applying aloe vera gel regularly during summers keeps your skin moisturised.
Cucumber have natural cooling properties. It reduces inflammation on skin caused due to over heating.
Antioxidants, vitamin A and C help in keep your skin refreshed and glowing. Watermelon also helps in keeping your body hydrated which helps in better hydration of skin too.
Oatmeal scrub is helpful for your body in summers. If your skin feels irritated or if you get a heat rash, oatmeal scrub can provide relief.
Coconut oil is rich in fatty acids. Applying it during summers can help you keep your skin moisturised for long hours. This oil penetrates deep inside your skin and keeps it soft.
Green Tea is full of antioxidants that help in repairing any damage caused by UAV rays. You can apply green tea with cotton on your skin for good results.
Applying a mixture of coffee and honey can help you remove dirt and tan that can harm your skin during summers.
