MET Gala 2024: The Best Of After Party

By: Amisha Shirgave | May 08, 2024
Kendall Jenner served 3 looks at the MET this year. For the after party, she wore 2 outfits and she looked absolutely amazing. She wore Givenchy and Vivianne Westwood for the after party.
Seventeen|Instagram
Emily Ratajkowski wore Alexander McQueen to the MET after party. She looked stunning in this see through dress.
fashionbyanaalmeida|Instagram
Cardi B was not only amazing at the MET's red carpet but she stunned at the after party too. She was wearing Revolve Atelier.
fashionbyanaalmeida|Instagram
Lana Del Ray wore Alexander McQueen at the after party. She looked beautiful in her curly golden hair.
fashionbyanaalmeida|Instagram
Sabrina carpenter attended the MET's after party and she was wearing this cute mini floral dress from Oscar de la Renta.
fashionbyanaalmeida|Instagram
Charlie XCX served an absolute stylish look in this dress from Marni. Her shoes are the same print as her outfit and that elevates her look.
fashionbyanaalmeida|Instagram
Elle Fanning was seen at the MET after party in a classic Balmain. She looked amazing in this thigh slit sliver gown.
fashionbyanaalmeida|Instagram